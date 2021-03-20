The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.32 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 173.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

