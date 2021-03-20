The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The ExOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the third quarter valued at $6,046,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $33.68 on Friday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

