The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 6,948 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GPS stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.