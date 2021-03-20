The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.43 ($79.33).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €62.62 ($73.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €62.90 and its 200 day moving average is €56.96.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.