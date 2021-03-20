The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

