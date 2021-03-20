The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $352.98

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $352.98 and last traded at $352.24, with a volume of 46514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

