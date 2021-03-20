The Goldman Sachs Group Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $24.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

