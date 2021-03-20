The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $308.28 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $308.28 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

