The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE HIG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

