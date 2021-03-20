The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

