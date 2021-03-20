The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.89.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $768.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.