The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,187 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

