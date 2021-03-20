The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.36 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $44,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,602,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

