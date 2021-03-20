The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $36,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

Marriott International stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

