The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $51,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,950,301. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 112.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

