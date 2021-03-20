The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.