The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 5.2%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 814,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 697,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.