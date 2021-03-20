The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,257. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

