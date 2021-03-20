TheStreet Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to C+

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,456.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $283,911. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,327,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

