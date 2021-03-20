TheStreet Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 176.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

