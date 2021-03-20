TheStreet Upgrades Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) to B

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. Zedge has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $16.23.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

In related news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

