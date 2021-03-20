Tierion Price Up 35.4% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $80,526.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00052098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00648108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024426 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034661 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

TNT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.