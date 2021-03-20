TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.07 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $56.07 million and $5.42 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars.

