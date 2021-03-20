Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 7,841 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average of $282.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

