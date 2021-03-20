Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,266 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock worth $850,716,892. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. The stock has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

