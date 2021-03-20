Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,537. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

