Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.