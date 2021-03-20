Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $260.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.