Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toshiba currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $18.02 on Friday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.92.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

