TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Insider Thomas J. Castle Sells 1,030 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

