Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.59.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

