Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

