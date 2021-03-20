TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 5.55% of TransMedics Group worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,880 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMDX opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

