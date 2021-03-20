Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce $639.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,845,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

