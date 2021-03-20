Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos Acquires 3,750 Shares

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).

Antonia (Toni) Korsanos also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 127.12%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

