TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 39.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of THS opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

