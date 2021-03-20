Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Trex posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist upped their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $90.44. 1,494,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

