Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

