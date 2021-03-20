Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,249,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

