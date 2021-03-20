Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 52,740 YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2,386,200.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRCW stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

