Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,509 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

