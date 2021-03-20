Trexquant Investment LP Has $218,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

AKRO opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

