Trexquant Investment LP Has $218,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

