Trexquant Investment LP Has $229,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.