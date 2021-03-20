Trexquant Investment LP Invests $227,000 in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

DRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

