Trexquant Investment LP Invests $238,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

