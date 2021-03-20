Trexquant Investment LP Invests $249,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.50 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

