Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $528.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.