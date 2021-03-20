Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

