Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $537,950.52 and $1,111.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00453753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00141842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00675669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

